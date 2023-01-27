Wasim Jaffer Predicts Indias Playing XI For 1st T20I Between India-New Zealand Kuldeep Yadav Over Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan to Open

Home

Wasim Jaffer Predicts India’s Playing XI For 1st T20I Between Ind-NZ – Kuldeep Over Chahal, Gill-Kishan to Open

Wasim Jaffer Predicts India’s Playing XI for 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Ranchi: After whitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series, Hardik Pandya-led India would like to continue their good run in white-ball cricket when they lock horns with them in the first T20I at Ranchi. While there are speculations over spots in the India playing XI, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer predicted his side for the game. While there are question marks over who will be the specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaffer gave his verdict. Jaffer reckons Kuldeep would edge Chahal to the side.

He went on to back Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as openers, while reckoning Rahul Tripathi would play at No. 3.

My India XI for tonight: Ishan (wk)

Gill

Tripathi

SKY

Hardik (c)

Hooda

Sundar

Mavi

Kuldeep

Umran

Arshdeep What’s yours? #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 27, 2023

At No. 4, as expected, there is Suryakumar Yadav. He is followed by all-rounders Hardik, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Mavi. Umran Malik would also be there as per Jaffer.

Another big inclusion in Jaffer’s predicted side is Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer was out of action after picking up an injury. He is fit and in all probability, he makes a comeback.

Here are our predicted XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner



