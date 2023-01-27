National

Wasim Jaffer Predicts Indias Playing XI For 1st T20I Between India-New Zealand Kuldeep Yadav Over Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan to Open

admin
59Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 53 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Wasim Jaffer Predicts India’s Playing XI For 1st T20I Between Ind-NZ – Kuldeep Over Chahal, Gill-Kishan to Open

Ind vs NZ, 1st T20I: Jaffer reckons Kuldeep would edge Chahal to the side.

Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ T20I Live Score, Ind vs NZ 1st T20I, Ind vs NZ 1st T20I playing XI, Ind vs NZ schedule, Ind vs NZ playing XI, Ind vs NZ TOSS, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand online streaming, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live online updates, India vs New Zealand live cricket score, India vs New Zealand cricket score, Cricket News
Wasim Jaffer Predicts India’s Playing XI for 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Ranchi: After whitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series, Hardik Pandya-led India would like to continue their good run in white-ball cricket when they lock horns with them in the first T20I at Ranchi. While there are speculations over spots in the India playing XI, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer predicted his side for the game. While there are question marks over who will be the specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaffer gave his verdict. Jaffer reckons Kuldeep would edge Chahal to the side.

He went on to back Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as openers, while reckoning Rahul Tripathi would play at No. 3.

At No. 4, as expected, there is Suryakumar Yadav. He is followed by all-rounders Hardik, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Mavi. Umran Malik would also be there as per Jaffer.

Another big inclusion in Jaffer’s predicted side is Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer was out of action after picking up an injury. He is fit and in all probability, he makes a comeback.

Here are our predicted XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner




Published Date: January 27, 2023 11:30 AM IST



Updated Date: January 27, 2023 11:41 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories