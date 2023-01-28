National

Wasim Jaffer Suggests Replacing Umran Malik With Prithvi Shaw or Jitesh Sharma in India

Ind vs NZ: Jaffer also felt Umran needs to add variations like cutters in his armoury to succeed at this level. 

Wasim Jaffer wants Team India to replace Umran Malik with extra batter: “Probably Jitesh Sharma or even Prithvi Shaw in place of him”

Lucknow: Fast bowler Umran Malik bowled merely one over against New Zealand at Ranchi on Friday in the first T20I and conceded 16 runs. Following India’s 21-run loss, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has gone on to suggest Umran should be dropped for the Lucknow game. Jaffer reckons batters like Umran’s pave on the bat as it helps in strokeplay. Jaffer also felt Umran needs to add variations like cutters in his armoury to succeed at this level.

“Unless he varies his pace, Umran Malik in this format (is likely to struggle). Even today (Friday), when he came into bowl, he should have thought cutters were probably a better option. But he doesn’t bowl that,” Jaffer told on ESPNCricinfo.

“Somebody bowling at 145 kph on these kinds of pitches, you like to face that kind of stuff because the ball goes off the bat so quickly,” he added.

Jaffer also went on to suggest that Prithvi Shaw or Jitesh Sharma could replace the pacer as that would also give India depth in batting.

“Probably Jitesh Sharma or even Prithvi Shaw in place of him. Jitesh is better option because you need somebody to bat lower down the order. I feel one batter more would solve the purpose,” Jaffer suggested.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 176/6 in 20 overs. In reply, India fell short by 21 runs despite a valiant fifty from Washington Sundar in Ranchi.

India captain Hardik Pandya admitted that they conceded 20-25 runs extra and will ‘only learn from this’.

“No one even thought that the wicket would play like that and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this and that’s why the result end up like that. Actually the new ball was turning more than the old one and the way spun, way it bounced it caught us by surprise,” Hardik said after the game.




Published Date: January 28, 2023 9:20 AM IST



Updated Date: January 28, 2023 9:25 AM IST





