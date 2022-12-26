Ind vs SL: Wasim Jaffer bats for the inclusion of Sanju Samson in the side for T20Is and ODIs versus Lanka and New Zealand.

Mumbai: After whitewashing Bangladesh in Tests and keeping their hopes of a WTC final alive, India would now host Sri Lanka at home for a white-ball series. With the BCCI likely to announce the squad tomorrow, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer bats for the inclusion of Sanju Samson in the side for T20Is and ODIs versus Lanka and New Zealand. Jaffer reckons Samson should be given a long run.

Jaffer tweeted: “I hope Sanju Samson is part of India squads for both T20I and ODI series against SL and NZ. And gets a consistent long run.”

I hope Sanju Samson is part of India squads for both T20I and ODI series against SL and NZ. And gets a consistent long run. #INDvSL #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to miss the T20Is versus Sri Lanka. But yes, the trio as per the same report is going to return to the side during the ODI series.

“Rohit is yet to be 100% and we don’t want to take any risk when it comes to injury. Jadeja and Bumrah are back at the NCA. Their prognosis is good. If they clear the fitness test, they will be eligible for selection. But considering the workload in ODIs, it is only natural that they will return in the ODIs. T20s are not our focus currently,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

India Predicted XI For Sri Lanka T20Is:- Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.



