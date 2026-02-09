- Sales of $932 million landed at the high-end of reported sales growth guidance range; grew 7% as reported and 6% in constant currency
- Growth led by high single-digit constant currency growth in Pharma and Industrial end-markets, with broad-based growth across all regions
- Chemistry grew 12% in constant currency as new bioseparations products continued to experience significant customer demand
- Instruments grew 3% in constant currency, with high single-digit LC-MS growth partially offset by TA and transition to subscription model for Empower
- GAAP EPS of $3.77; non-GAAP EPS of $4.53 grew double digits
- Sales of $3,165 million grew 7% as reported and 7% in constant currency
- Instruments grew 5% in constant currency, led by strong LC-MS growth
- Recurring Revenue grew 8% in constant currency, led by 12% Chemistry growth
- GAAP EPS of $10.76; non-GAAP EPS of $13.13 grew double digits
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Net sales
|
$ 932,362
|
$ 872,714
|
$ 3,165,286
|
$ 2,958,387
|
Costs and operating expenses:
|
Cost of sales
|
362,864
|
348,516
|
1,288,822
|
1,200,201
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
240,007
|
173,268
|
830,374
|
690,148
|
Research and development expenses
|
46,898
|
46,914
|
195,711
|
183,027
|
Purchased intangibles amortization
|
12,077
|
11,753
|
47,791
|
47,090
|
Litigation provision
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
11,568
|
Operating income
|
270,516
|
292,263
|
802,588
|
826,353
|
Other income (expense), net
|
2,283
|
(843)
|
3,061
|
776
|
Interest expense, net
|
(8,618)
|
(14,437)
|
(50,771)
|
(72,261)
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
264,181
|
276,983
|
754,878
|
754,868
|
Provision for income taxes
|
38,967
|
45,585
|
112,249
|
117,034
|
Net income
|
$ 225,214
|
$ 231,398
|
$ 642,629
|
$ 637,834
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 3.78
|
$ 3.90
|
$ 10.80
|
$ 10.75
|
Weighted-average number of basic common shares
|
59,546
|
59,386
|
59,509
|
59,333
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 3.77
|
$ 3.88
|
$ 10.76
|
$ 10.71
|
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents
|
59,763
|
59,645
|
59,706
|
59,552
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
(In thousands)
|
Constant
|
Three Months Ended
|
Percent
|
Impact of
|
Currency
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Change
|
Currency
|
Growth Rate (a)
|
NET SALES – OPERATING SEGMENTS
|
Waters
|
$
|
823,937
|
$
|
764,309
|
8 %
|
1 %
|
7 %
|
TA
|
108,425
|
108,405
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
Total
|
$
|
932,362
|
$
|
872,714
|
7 %
|
1 %
|
6 %
|
NET SALES – PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
Instruments
|
$
|
432,850
|
$
|
419,616
|
3 %
|
1 %
|
3 %
|
Service
|
329,156
|
301,844
|
9 %
|
1 %
|
8 %
|
Chemistry
|
170,356
|
151,254
|
13 %
|
1 %
|
12 %
|
Total Recurring
|
499,512
|
453,098
|
10 %
|
1 %
|
9 %
|
Total
|
$
|
932,362
|
$
|
872,714
|
7 %
|
1 %
|
6 %
|
NET SALES – GEOGRAPHY
|
Asia
|
$
|
283,967
|
$
|
272,903
|
4 %
|
(7 %)
|
11 %
|
Americas
|
332,424
|
321,005
|
4 %
|
0 %
|
4 %
|
Europe
|
315,971
|
278,806
|
13 %
|
9 %
|
4 %
|
Total
|
$
|
932,362
|
$
|
872,714
|
7 %
|
1 %
|
6 %
|
NET SALES – MARKETS
|
Pharmaceutical
|
$
|
540,567
|
$
|
498,807
|
8 %
|
1 %
|
7 %
|
Industrial
|
284,465
|
264,027
|
8 %
|
0 %
|
8 %
|
Academic & Government
|
107,330
|
109,880
|
(2 %)
|
1 %
|
(3 %)
|
Total
|
$
|
932,362
|
$
|
872,714
|
7 %
|
1 %
|
6 %
|
(a)
|
The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation’s net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
(In thousands)
|
Constant
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Percent
|
Impact of
|
Currency
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Change
|
Currency
|
Growth Rate (a)
|
NET SALES – OPERATING SEGMENTS
|
Waters
|
$
|
2,813,446
|
$
|
2,604,421
|
8 %
|
0 %
|
8 %
|
TA
|
351,840
|
353,966
|
(1 %)
|
0 %
|
(1 %)
|
Total
|
$
|
3,165,286
|
$
|
2,958,387
|
7 %
|
0 %
|
7 %
|
NET SALES – PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
Instruments
|
$
|
1,345,642
|
$
|
1,278,695
|
5 %
|
0 %
|
5 %
|
Service
|
1,188,186
|
1,114,211
|
7 %
|
0 %
|
7 %
|
Chemistry
|
631,458
|
565,481
|
12 %
|
0 %
|
12 %
|
Total Recurring
|
1,819,644
|
1,679,692
|
8 %
|
0 %
|
8 %
|
Total
|
$
|
3,165,286
|
$
|
2,958,387
|
7 %
|
0 %
|
7 %
|
NET SALES – GEOGRAPHY
|
Asia
|
$
|
1,040,397
|
$
|
969,222
|
7 %
|
(5 %)
|
13 %
|
Americas
|
1,161,513
|
1,115,780
|
4 %
|
0 %
|
4 %
|
Europe
|
963,376
|
873,385
|
10 %
|
6 %
|
5 %
|
Total
|
$
|
3,165,286
|
$
|
2,958,387
|
7 %
|
0 %
|
7 %
|
NET SALES – MARKETS
|
Pharmaceutical
|
$
|
1,873,362
|
$
|
1,718,899
|
9 %
|
0 %
|
9 %
|
Industrial
|
961,154
|
908,486
|
6 %
|
0 %
|
6 %
|
Academic & Government
|
330,770
|
331,002
|
0 %
|
1 %
|
(1 %)
|
Total
|
$
|
3,165,286
|
$
|
2,958,387
|
7 %
|
0 %
|
7 %
|
(a)
|
The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation’s net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
|
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Income from
|
Operations
|
Selling &
|
Research &
|
Operating
|
Other
|
Interest
|
before
|
Provision for
|
Diluted
|
Administrative
|
Development
|
Operating
|
Income
|
Income
|
Expense,
|
Income
|
Income
|
Net
|
Earnings
|
Expenses(a)
|
Expenses
|
Income
|
Percentage
|
(Expense)
|
Net
|
Taxes
|
Taxes
|
Income
|
per Share
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|
GAAP
|
$
|
252,084
|
$
|
46,898
|
$
|
270,516
|
29.0 %
|
$
|
2,283
|
$
|
(8,618)
|
$
|
264,181
|
$
|
38,967
|
$
|
225,214
|
$
|
3.77
|
Adjustments:
|
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
|
(12,077)
|
–
|
12,077
|
1.3 %
|
–
|
–
|
12,077
|
2,930
|
9,147
|
0.15
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)
|
(3,290)
|
–
|
3,290
|
0.4 %
|
(2,398)
|
–
|
892
|
216
|
676
|
0.01
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)
|
(5,777)
|
–
|
5,777
|
0.6 %
|
–
|
–
|
5,777
|
1,386
|
4,391
|
0.07
|
Acquisition related costs (e)
|
(39,975)
|
3,204
|
36,771
|
3.9 %
|
–
|
–
|
36,771
|
6,589
|
30,182
|
0.51
|
Financing Costs (h)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
1,518
|
1,518
|
364
|
1,154
|
0.02
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
$
|
190,965
|
$
|
50,102
|
$
|
328,431
|
35.2 %
|
$
|
(115)
|
$
|
(7,100)
|
$
|
321,216
|
$
|
50,452
|
$
|
270,764
|
$
|
4.53
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|
GAAP
|
$
|
185,021
|
$
|
46,914
|
$
|
292,263
|
33.5 %
|
$
|
(843)
|
$
|
(14,437)
|
$
|
276,983
|
$
|
45,585
|
$
|
231,398
|
$
|
3.88
|
Adjustments:
|
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
|
(11,753)
|
–
|
11,753
|
1.3 %
|
–
|
–
|
11,753
|
2,813
|
8,940
|
0.15
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)
|
(1,480)
|
–
|
1,480
|
0.2 %
|
–
|
–
|
1,480
|
354
|
1,126
|
0.02
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)
|
(1,346)
|
–
|
1,346
|
0.2 %
|
–
|
–
|
1,346
|
337
|
1,009
|
0.02
|
Retention bonus obligation (g)
|
(1,911)
|
(636)
|
2,547
|
0.3 %
|
–
|
–
|
2,547
|
612
|
1,935
|
0.03
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
$
|
168,531
|
$
|
46,278
|
$
|
309,389
|
35.5 %
|
$
|
(843)
|
$
|
(14,437)
|
$
|
294,109
|
$
|
49,701
|
$
|
244,408
|
$
|
4.10
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
|
GAAP
|
$
|
878,165
|
$
|
195,711
|
$
|
802,588
|
25.4 %
|
$
|
3,061
|
$
|
(50,771)
|
$
|
754,878
|
$
|
112,249
|
$
|
642,629
|
$
|
10.76
|
Adjustments:
|
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
|
(47,791)
|
–
|
47,791
|
1.5 %
|
–
|
–
|
47,791
|
11,476
|
36,315
|
0.61
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)
|
(9,036)
|
–
|
9,036
|
0.3 %
|
(2,398)
|
–
|
6,638
|
1,560
|
5,078
|
0.09
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)
|
(19,588)
|
–
|
19,588
|
0.6 %
|
–
|
–
|
19,588
|
4,701
|
14,887
|
0.25
|
Acquisition related costs (e)
|
(81,068)
|
(531)
|
81,599
|
2.6 %
|
–
|
–
|
81,599
|
11,318
|
70,281
|
1.18
|
Retention bonus obligation (g)
|
(2,864)
|
(954)
|
3,818
|
0.1 %
|
–
|
–
|
3,818
|
916
|
2,902
|
0.05
|
Financing Costs (h)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
15,578
|
15,578
|
3,738
|
11,840
|
0.20
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
$
|
717,818
|
$
|
194,226
|
$
|
964,420
|
30.5 %
|
$
|
663
|
$
|
(35,193)
|
$
|
929,890
|
$
|
145,958
|
$
|
783,932
|
$
|
13.13
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
|
GAAP
|
$
|
748,806
|
$
|
183,027
|
$
|
826,353
|
27.9 %
|
$
|
776
|
$
|
(72,261)
|
$
|
754,868
|
$
|
117,034
|
$
|
637,834
|
$
|
10.71
|
Adjustments:
|
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
|
(47,090)
|
–
|
47,090
|
1.6 %
|
–
|
–
|
47,090
|
11,269
|
35,821
|
0.60
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)
|
(12,160)
|
–
|
12,160
|
0.4 %
|
–
|
–
|
12,160
|
2,971
|
9,189
|
0.15
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)
|
(1,346)
|
–
|
1,346
|
0.0 %
|
–
|
–
|
1,346
|
337
|
1,009
|
0.02
|
Litigation provision and settlement (f)
|
(11,568)
|
–
|
11,568
|
0.4 %
|
–
|
–
|
11,568
|
2,776
|
8,792
|
0.15
|
Retention bonus obligation (g)
|
(13,362)
|
(4,453)
|
17,815
|
0.6 %
|
–
|
–
|
17,815
|
4,276
|
13,539
|
0.23
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
$
|
663,280
|
$
|
178,574
|
$
|
916,332
|
31.0 %
|
$
|
776
|
$
|
(72,261)
|
$
|
844,847
|
$
|
138,663
|
$
|
706,184
|
$
|
11.86
|
(a)
|
Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization and litigation provisions and settlements.
|
(b)
|
The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
|
(c)
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
|
(d)
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs represent costs related to the Company’s initiative to transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a new global ERP solution with a cloud-based infrastructure. These costs, which do not represent normal or future ongoing business expenses, are one-time, non-recurring costs related to the establishment of our new global ERP solution that were determined to be non-capitalizable in accordance with accounting standards.
|
(e)
|
Acquisition related costs include all incremental costs incurred to effect the business combination, such as advisory, legal, accounting, tax, valuation, other professional fees, and integration costs. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
|
(f)
|
Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.
|
(g)
|
In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company recognized a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee’s providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
|
(h)
|
Financing costs relate to certain financing fees incurred by the Company to secure access to certain debt facilities in connection with the agreement Waters entered into to acquire the Biosciences and Diagnostics Solutions business of Becton, Dickinson & Company. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands and unaudited)
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 587,831
|
$ 325,355
|
Accounts receivable
|
828,844
|
733,365
|
Inventories
|
572,371
|
477,261
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
642,046
|
651,200
|
Intangible assets, net
|
558,179
|
567,906
|
Goodwill
|
1,340,081
|
1,295,720
|
Other assets
|
554,625
|
502,988
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,083,977
|
$ 4,553,795
|
Notes payable and debt
|
$ 1,407,445
|
$ 1,626,488
|
Other liabilities
|
1,115,290
|
1,098,800
|
Total liabilities
|
2,522,735
|
2,725,288
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
2,561,242
|
1,828,507
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$ 5,083,977
|
$ 4,553,795
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
(In thousands and unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 225,214
|
$ 231,398
|
$ 642,629
|
$ 637,834
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
|
cash provided by operating activities:
|
Stock-based compensation
|
14,502
|
11,716
|
54,127
|
44,709
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
52,541
|
48,575
|
206,237
|
191,825
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net
|
(127,704)
|
(51,550)
|
(250,438)
|
(112,245)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
164,553
|
240,139
|
652,555
|
762,123
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Additions to property, plant, equipment
|
and software capitalization
|
(38,973)
|
(52,104)
|
(112,745)
|
(142,481)
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
–
|
–
|
(35,053)
|
–
|
Investments in unaffiliated companies
|
(6,000)
|
–
|
(7,295)
|
(1,489)
|
Net change in investments
|
–
|
(9)
|
–
|
(53)
|
Other cash flow from investing activities, net
|
2,840
|
–
|
2,840
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(42,133)
|
(52,113)
|
(152,253)
|
(144,023)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Net change in debt
|
(335)
|
(200,000)
|
(243,321)
|
(730,000)
|
Proceeds from stock plans
|
5,169
|
5,293
|
20,790
|
30,366
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
(144)
|
(66)
|
(14,667)
|
(13,541)
|
Other cash flow from financing activities, net
|
(1,354)
|
1,195
|
(7)
|
16,500
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
3,336
|
(193,578)
|
(237,205)
|
(696,675)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
2,957
|
(541)
|
(621)
|
7,920
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
128,713
|
(6,093)
|
262,476
|
(70,655)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
459,118
|
330,514
|
325,355
|
395,076
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 587,831
|
$ 324,421
|
$ 587,831
|
$ 324,421
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities – GAAP
|
$ 164,553
|
$ 240,139
|
$ 652,555
|
$ 762,123
|
Adjustments:
|
Additions to property, plant, equipment
|
and software capitalization
|
(38,973)
|
(52,104)
|
(112,745)
|
(142,481)
|
Tax reform payments
|
–
|
–
|
120,006
|
95,645
|
Litigation settlements (received) paid, net
|
(375)
|
–
|
(2,625)
|
9,250
|
Payment of Wyatt retention bonus obligation (b)
|
–
|
–
|
20,127
|
19,770
|
Free Cash Flow – Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
$ 125,205
|
$ 188,035
|
$ 677,318
|
$ 744,307
|
(a)
|
The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.
|
(b)
|
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company made retention payments under the Wyatt retention bonus program. The Company believes that these payments are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2026
|
April 4, 2026
|
Range
|
Range
|
Projected revenue
|
Reported revenue
|
$ 6,405
|
–
|
$ 6,455
|
$ 1,198
|
–
|
$ 1,211
|
Impact of:
|
Acquired business contribution
|
$ 3,000
|
–
|
$ 3,000
|
$ 480
|
–
|
$ 480
|
Revenue synergies
|
$ 50
|
–
|
$ 50
|
$ –
|
–
|
$ –
|
Organic reported revenue
|
$ 3,355
|
–
|
$ 3,405
|
$ 718
|
–
|
$ 731
|
Organic reported revenue growth
|
6.0 %
|
–
|
7.5 %
|
8.5 %
|
–
|
10.5 %
|
Currency translation impact
|
0.5 %
|
–
|
0.5 %
|
1.5 %
|
–
|
1.5 %
|
Organic constant currency revenue growth (a)
|
5.5 %
|
–
|
7.0 %
|
7.0 %
|
–
|
9.0 %
|
Range
|
Range
|
Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
$ 6.63
|
–
|
$ 6.83
|
$ 0.05
|
–
|
$ 0.15
|
Adjustments:
|
Purchased intangibles amortization
|
$ 5.24
|
–
|
$ 5.24
|
$ 1.05
|
–
|
$ 1.05
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs
|
$ 0.14
|
–
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.06
|
–
|
$ 0.06
|
Acquisition related costs
|
$ 0.45
|
–
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.45
|
–
|
$ 0.45
|
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up
|
$ 1.84
|
–
|
$ 1.84
|
$ 0.64
|
–
|
$ 0.64
|
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
$ 14.30
|
–
|
$ 14.50
|
$ 2.25
|
–
|
$ 2.35
|
(a)
|
Organic constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net revenue between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical revenue in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of the date of this press release, and may differ significantly from actual results.
|
These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.
