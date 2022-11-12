In this particular case, it is attentive personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) whose split-second response saved the life of a minor girl who otherwise would have crushed under the wheels of a wagon.

WATCH: Alert RPF Official Saves Girl From Getting Crushed Under Train

Viral video: Saved by a whisker goes the adage and it has been witnessed numerous times at different places. The saviors don’t look like but certainly are superheroes. In this particular case, it is attentive personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) whose split-second response saved the life of a minor girl who otherwise would have crushed under the wheels of a wagon.

The video has been shared on Twitter by RPF India. The video shows the RPF official standing on the platform while a train is passing by at a good speed. A girl is seen running to board the train but falls down as she attempts to get hold of the door handle. With quick reflexes, the RPF official catches hold of the girl and brings her to safety.

Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station.#MissionJeewanRaksha #LifeSavingAct #BeResponsible #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/R0iMdas4WX — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) November 11, 2022

According to the tweet, the hero in the clip is RPF Head Constable Satheesh and the incident took place at Tirur railway station in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Friday late afternoon.



