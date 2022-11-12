Saturday, November 12, 2022
WATCH Alert RPF Official Saves Girl From Getting Crushed Under Train

In this particular case, it is attentive personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) whose split-second response saved the life of a minor girl who otherwise would have crushed under the wheels of a wagon.

WATCH: Alert RPF Official Saves Girl From Getting Crushed Under Train

Viral video: Saved by a whisker goes the adage and it has been witnessed numerous times at different places. The saviors don’t look like but certainly are superheroes. In this particular case, it is attentive personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) whose split-second response saved the life of a minor girl who otherwise would have crushed under the wheels of a wagon.

The video has been shared on Twitter by RPF India. The video shows the RPF official standing on the platform while a train is passing by at a good speed. A girl is seen running to board the train but falls down as she attempts to get hold of the door handle. With quick reflexes, the RPF official catches hold of the girl and brings her to safety.

According to the tweet, the hero in the clip is RPF Head Constable Satheesh and the incident took place at Tirur railway station in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Friday late afternoon.




