Thursday, November 3, 2022
National

WATCH Black Belt Rahul Gandhi Teaches Kid The Right Technique To Punch

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sharing yet another light moment from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress Party on Thursday took to its Twitter handle to show its party leader interacting with a karate kid. The 23 second video clip, showed Rahul Gandhi, who is a black belt in Aikido, supervising the punches of the kid and also correcting his techniques.Also Read – Kharge To Take Charge As Congress President On October 26; PM Modi Sends Wishes | Highlights

“If the technique is wrong, the country goes on to the path of destruction. And this is the question of the future of the children. Rahul Gandhi showing the right technique to a child…” the Congress said roughly in Hindi. Also Read – Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress Choose Between Change or Continuity Today, Voting Ends

Also Read – Congress President Polls: It’s Tharoor vs Kharge Today; Stage Set For Non-Gandhi To Lead Party After 24 Years

The Congress MP also joined artists performing ‘Dhimsa’- a traditional folk dance of tribal people of Andhra, Telangana and southern Odisha.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts on Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night.

The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.





