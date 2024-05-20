Home

WATCH: ‘Kangana Go Back’ Slogans, Black Flags Greets Kangana Ranaut In Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti

BJP has alleged the convoy of Kangana Ranaut was pelted with stones by “Congress workers” in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, and claimed it was the grand-old party who “instigated” people against BJP’s Mandi candidate.

Image: India.com

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor-turned-politician and BJP’s candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat was met with ‘Kangana go back‘ slogans and shown black flags by people in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti valley as she arrived to campaign in the area on Monday.

Visuals shared on social media showed a large number of people sloganeering against Ranaut and waving black flags as she held a public meeting in Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district of the state.

Go back chants raised against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in Lahaul Spiti Himachal Pradesh as she campaigns@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/AwMjAWHS9r — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged Kangana’s convoy was pelted with stones by “Congress workers”, and claimed it was the grand-old party who “instigated” people against the saffron party candidate.

“Today we went to Kaza, a town in Lahaul Spiti. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi was also with me. It is very sad that the Congress workers attacked our convoy, attempted to stop the vehicles and pelted them with stones. District administration is responsible for the lapse. I condemn this incident,” Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur told news agency ANI.

However, there have been no official confirmation about the alleged stone pelting incident claimed by Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh’s public protested against Kangana Ranaut with black flags and asked her to return to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/nqvhMnJ2Hl — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) May 20, 2024

The BJP leader claimed that Congress workers were allowed to an event next to the place where he and Ranaut were scheduled to hold an election rally.

“Authorities acted under the pressure of the Congress government. Strict action should be taken against them, ” the former chief minister said.

Kangana Ranaut had not commented on the incident when this report was filed.

Himachal Pradesh will go polls for all of its four Lok Sabha seats on June 1, the last phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

