Tamil Nadu Rainfall: The Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu, has received heavy rainfall, thus bringing respite from the scorching heat.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi receives heavy downpours, bringing respite from the heat. pic.twitter.com/HDVXuJ4JAR — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024







Source link