Watch: Lakadbaggha Cast on India

Lakadbaggha Cast Interview: The cast of Lakadbaggha, Anshuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra recently got candid about their upcoming actioner Lakadbaggha. The trailer of the film has created a lot of buzz with its unique plot. Riddhi, who has earlier worked in television and web shows, spoke about her first theatrical release. Anshuman also shared his experience of working in the project, love for dogs and Milind Soman’s fitness. On the other hand, Riddhi, who portrays a crime-branch officer also told how the film revolves around animals. The Victor Mukherjee directorial is slated for a January 13, 2023, release.

ANSHUMAN JHA SHARES WORKING EXPEREINCE WITH MILIND SOMAN

While speaking about Lakadbaggha, Anshuman said that animals only harm those from whom they sense fear. He said a dog only gets aggressive on people whom he’s unable to understand. But once an understanding is developed, animals won’t harm anyone. Anshuman also revealed how Milind Soman made him do 20 push-ups for selfies. Ridhi also opened up on her switch from television to films and being responsible as an actor.



