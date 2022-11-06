20-year-old Dalton Meyer from Davenport, USA clapped his way into the Guinness World Record.

Watch: Man Creates Guinness World Record For Fastest Clapping In One Minute

Viral video: People would go to any extent to get their names etched in the annals of history. Some get into the fastest, speed contests, some go for the highest altitude or height, while there are some who just keep on pushing themselves to be recorded as the strongest by pulling trailer trucks or 747s.

Here, 20-year-old Dalton Meyer from Davenport, USA clapped his way into the Guinness World Record, literally as he clapped 1,140 times in one minute or around 19 claps per second and in the process broke the previous Guinness World Record by 37 claps.

According to the Guinness World Records, “The most claps in a minute is 1,140 and was achieved by Dalton Meyer in Geneseo, Illinois, USA, on 12 March 2022. Dalton first saw the record for most claps in a minute in elementary school and has perfected his claps ever since.”

Dalton Meyer got fascinated by speed clapping ever since he was in elementary school, reported the Quad-City Times. “It came naturally to me, it was like I didn’t even have to practice. Really, I just for some reason knew how to do it,” said Meyer.



