WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Ballabgarh, Haryana

Haryana Fire: A massive fire broke out at a godown of a company on Mohan Road in Ballabgarh earlier on Monday, 27 May. The fire was brought under control later. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: A fire broke out at a godown of a company on Mohan Road in Ballabgarh earlier today. The fire was brought under control later. No injuries or casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/7K7sm91BqT — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024







