Watch: Mentally Unstable Man Attacks Staff, Creates Ruckus In Andhra Pradesh Hospital

Kurnool: Panic gripped a government-run hospital on Saturday in Kurnool district after a mentally unstable man started creating a ruckus. The man, identified as Ediga Raghavendra, was brought to the hospital for treatment from Arekal village. He attacked the staff and began damaging medical equipment when the doctors attempted to treat him.

Mentally Unstable Man Causes Chaos in Andhra Hospital, Attacks Staff | Over Rs 1 Lakh Damage | Police Complaint Filed pic.twitter.com/uBNGIEt8rh — The Times Patriot (@thetimespatriot) July 28, 2024







Source link