NationalPolitics

Watch: Mentally Unstable Man Attacks Staff, Creates Ruckus In Andhra Pradesh Hospital

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 28, 2024
0 61 Less than a minute

Kurnool: Panic gripped a government-run hospital on Saturday in Kurnool district after a mentally unstable man started creating a ruckus. The man, identified as Ediga Raghavendra, was brought to the hospital for treatment from Arekal village. He attacked the staff and began damaging medical equipment when the doctors attempted to treat him.




Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 28, 2024
0 61 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

‘BJP-led NDA Government Politically Biased’; Says Mamata Banerjee At Niti Aayog Meet

July 27, 2024

Tasva’s Ceremonial Wear Shines at the Paris Olympics’ 2024 Opening Ceremony

July 27, 2024

Tasva’s Ceremonial Wear Shines at the Paris Olympics’ 2024 Opening Ceremony

July 27, 2024

New Free Bus Route Launched From Shimla To President’s Retreat In Mashobra; Details Here

July 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow