 Watch Out for Kolkata’s first-ever Concert on Wheels – The Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Rockanjali Pujo Tour

Get ready to turn up the volume this Durga Puja as Bingo! TedheMedhe brings you—Kolkata’s first-ever concert on wheels! The Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Rockanjali Pujo Tour is all set to electrify the city with six days of live rock music during Durga Puja, celebrating 50 years of Bengali rock culture and showcasing the future stars of Bengal’s music scene.

Music is a profound form of expression that transcends language or any cultural barriers. One often finds comfort in music to express thoughts and emotions what words alone cannot convey. Bingo! curated this platform to give a voice to the upcoming bangla rockstars. As a brand, Bingo! is synonymous of being bold and rooted and this campaign is an extension of the brand ethos.

The Rockanjali Pujo Tour, will allow these youngsters to showcase their talent and carry forward the legacy of Bangla rock. Handpicked from the city’s best, the top 15 bands will compete for glory in front of thousands of audiences.

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience a unique blend of tradition, culture, and music as the city buzzes with rock energy from Chaturthi to Navami. This Durga Puja, Bingo! TedheMedhe invites everyone to join the festivities and witness the next generation of Bengal’s rockstars take center stage.

Here’s the Rockanjali Tour Schedule, so you can plan your pandal-hopping accordingly:

Chaturthi, 7th Oct – 66 Pally, 2:30pm onwards

Panchami, 8th Oct – Sangha Shakti (back of Tridhara Akalbodhon), 2:30pm onwards

Sasthi, 9th Oct – Barisha Sarbajonin, 2:30pm onwards

Saptami, 10th Oct – Gol Math (beside Abasar Bhawanipur), 2:30pm onwards

Ashtami, 11th Oct – Tala Barowari, 2:30pm onwards

Navami, 12th Oct – Bharata Chakra, Dumdum Park, 2:30pm onwards

The Rockanjali Pujo Tour promises to take your Durga Puja experience up a notch! Each performance will celebrate the vibrancy of Kolkata’s rock scene while blending perfectly with the festive energy of the Puja season.

Kolkata, it’s time to rock with Bingo! TedheMedhe!