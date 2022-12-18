Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has given a challenge to King Khan.

‘Watch Pathaan With Your Daughter’: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Challenges Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan controversy: Ever since the release of the first song Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Pathaan, there Pathaanbeen a political uproar. Especially BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh are openly opposing Pathan. After state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has opposed the Pathan movie. He has even given a challenge to King Khan.

MADHYA PRADESH ASSEMBLY SPEAKER GIRISH GAUTAM CHALLENGES SHAH RUKH KHAN

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam challenged Shahrukh Khan regarding the Pathaan movie and said, “Shahrukh should watch this film with his daughter and tell. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it. In the name of freedom of expression, there will be bloodshed in the whole country and in the world. You must have seen many times, something happened to the Prophet in Canada. Entire Mumbai was burnt though I am not in favor of that.”

CHALLENGES SHAH RUKH KHAN TO WATCH PATHAAN WITH HIS DAUGHTER

“I tell Shahrukh Khan that your daughter has become 23-24 years old, sit and watch the film with her. Then tell me that I am watching this film with my daughter. Yellow clothes are the pride symbol of the nation, why are the yellow clothes associated with the Hindu religion shameless? Green should be respected, yellow insulted, it is not right. If that’s all, watch such a film with your daughter. Then we agree that there is nothing wrong with it,” said Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam.

PATHAAN TO RELEASE ON JANUARY 25

Pathaan is set to be released on January 25 next year. Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Shah Rukh in this and John Abraham will also be seen in an important role in the movie. Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang started trending as soon as it was released. It is after four years that Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen.



