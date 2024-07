The Ratna Bhandar of Sri Jagannath Temple In Puri, Odisha was reopened today after a long wait of 46 years.

Sharing Visuals From Outside Shri Jagannath Temple

#WATCH | Odisha | Ratna Bhandar of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri re-opened today after 46 years. Visuals from outside Shri Jagannath Temple. pic.twitter.com/BzK3tfJgcA — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2024 Advertise here To book Call 6291968677







Source link