Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin challenges third umpire’s decision in TNPL match; Twitter goes crazy

In a stunning turn of events during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) encounter between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy, an unusual incident unfolded as two player reviews were taken for the same delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. The match, held in Coimbatore, witnessed a peculiar sequence that left players and fans bewildered.

Trichy’s R Rajkumar had initially challenged an on-field caught-behind decision from umpire K Srinivasan during the 13th over, successfully overturning it with the help of technology. However, to the surprise of many, Ashwin, leading the Dindigul side, signalled for another review of the same ball.

The UltraEdge technology detected a significant spike when the bat made contact with the turf, leading the TV umpire to discern a clear gap between bat and ball, prompting him to reverse the on-field decision.

Ashwin, seemingly dissatisfied with the reversal of the original decision, engaged in discussions with on-field umpires Srinivasan and MV Saidharshan Kumar, and asked for another review.

In an unexpected twist, the TV umpire S Nishaanth reviewed the visuals once more, specifically focusing on the UltraEdge. The TV umpire ultimately ruled it not out once again.

“I thought there are only a few seconds from the original decision until you can take the review and you can’t take it after looking at any replays, so how did this happen? And what was ashwin expecting? The third umpire to reverse his own decision?” wondered one user on Twitter.

“How can Ashwin re-review a decision? Kuch bhi.. once a review is concluded, there’s no way a player can challenge the decision. It’ll end in loop if a review can be challenged. First batsman, then Ashwin, then batsman,” pointed out one user.

Another use reminded, “A similar thing happened during the intial days of drs when india toured srilanka for tests and India started opposing the use of drs from that series and took a lot of time to accept the drs (sic).”

“Terrific Decision by TV Umpire Nishaanth, held his nerve and was so clear on articulating the things beautifully as it happened! Right decision has been made even if you review that 1000 times lol! Very well done Excellent Brilliant Fantastic TV Umpire,” one user wrote in apparent sarcasm.

Ashwin later stated that, upon observing the large screen, he believed the decision should have been in his favour. He decided to review the decision, hoping that the umpires would reconsider it from a different angle, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Updated: 15 Jun 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Topics