Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNationalWATCH Russia Launches Ballistic Missile As Part Of Nuclear Drills
National

WATCH Russia Launches Ballistic Missile As Part Of Nuclear Drills

admin
By admin
0
76



Moscow: Amid the increasing tensions between Russia and the West, particularly the United States, Russia on Wednesday launched a ballistic missile as part of its nuclear drills.Also Read – India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Watch the video

Also Read – Vladimir Putin Inspects Nuclear Attack Deterrence Force, Raises Apprehension Of Nuclear Showdown

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles adding that Putin has overseen the training of Moscow’s strategic deterrence forces prepared to respond to the dangers of nuclear war. State television showed Putin supervising the exercise from the control room. Also Read – Breaking News LIVE: Chhath Puja Celebration Only at Designated Ghats in Delhi, Says LG VK Saxena

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia.





Source link

Previous articleDelhi Traffic Police Advises Commuters To Avoid THESE Roads On Thursday Friday See Details Here
Next article3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677