Watch: Train Moves At Lighting Speed As Stunning Video Captures Delhi-Meerut RRTS’s Trial Run

A video of the trial run being conducted by the officials where the train moved in lighting speed was shared on YouTube by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System recorded the dynamic test run of the RRTS train set on the 17 km long section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. A video of the trial run being conducted by the officials where the train moved in lighting speed was shared on YouTube by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Watch: Delhi-Meerut RRTS’s Trial Run

About Delhi-Meerut RRTS

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC had earlier said.

Each train that will run on the RRTS corridor will primarily consist of six coaches, comprising five standard coaches and one premium class coach.

One coach in each train will be reserved for women, another senior official of NCRTC said.

A standard-class coach will have three doors on one side and the premium-class coach will have two doors. Based on this, a total of 17 platform screen doors (PSDs) will be installed on each platform of RRTS stations.

WiFi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations will be available for passengers. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will feature an auto-controlled ambient lighting system.



