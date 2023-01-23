Watch: Train Moves At Lighting Speed As Stunning Video Captures Delhi-Meerut RRTS’s Trial Run
Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System recorded the dynamic test run of the RRTS train set on the 17 km long section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.
New Delhi: Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System recorded the dynamic test run of the RRTS train set on the 17 km long section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. A video of the trial run being conducted by the officials where the train moved in lighting speed was shared on YouTube by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
Watch: Delhi-Meerut RRTS’s Trial Run
About Delhi-Meerut RRTS
- The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC had earlier said.
- Each train that will run on the RRTS corridor will primarily consist of six coaches, comprising five standard coaches and one premium class coach.
- One coach in each train will be reserved for women, another senior official of NCRTC said.
- A standard-class coach will have three doors on one side and the premium-class coach will have two doors. Based on this, a total of 17 platform screen doors (PSDs) will be installed on each platform of RRTS stations.
- WiFi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations will be available for passengers. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will feature an auto-controlled ambient lighting system.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 12:22 PM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 1:32 PM IST
