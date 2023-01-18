Watch Video Lucknow Girls PDA on Moving Scooty in Hazratganj Goes Viral

Home

Lucknow News – Girls PDA on Moving Scooty in Hazratganj Video Goes Viral – Watch Here

Lucknow Hazratganj Viral Video: While the two youngsters on the bike appear to be a couple, the police clarified that both indulged in the public displace of affection (PDA) are girls.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh: A video from Lucknow has been doing rounds on social media since Tuesday night where two persons can be seen hugging each other on a moving scooter in the busy Hazratganj area. While the two youngsters on the bike appear to be a couple, the police clarified that both indulged in the public displace of affection (PDA) are girls.

“The couple seen in the video is not a boy and a girl as it appears, but these are two girls. The entire incident is being investigated and another probe under the relevant sections of the MV Act will take place,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central, Rajesh Srivastav said.

In the 15-second clip, the duo can be seen hugging each other and indulging in a public display of affection (PDA). Apparently, the video was taken from a vehicle moving behind them. Soon the video went viral, after which the police started investigating the footage.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, confirmed that the video is from Lucknow and was taken in the Hazratganj area.

How Twitter Reacted To The Incident?

Meanwhile, netizens were baffled by the incident with many blaming the young generation. “Yes they made themselves Proud On a Riding Position. Sorry For their Parents Wonder why the Traffic Police did not spotted or there is no Traffic Police implemented on this busy road For such kind of stunts use your Private rooms or couple friendly hotels,” wrote one person

“I feel laws related to traveling over bike for safe travel should be unlocked among youngsters. Also, these two girls should know safe travel laws using helmet. They should know how to travel safely. It’s not always fun, accidental cases are rising day by day!”

Check some other Twitter reactions below:-

Gar ishq hai to iqraar hona shaoori hai, magar kya zamaane ke saamne aisa khatarnaak izhaar zaroori hai? RISKY. Don’t do it. Neither in #Lucknow nor anywhere else. Follow traffic rules, drive safely. It can cause imbalance. Face not visible, so posted. Got through social media. pic.twitter.com/ABeuNxF3j5 — Shams Ur Rehman Alavi شمس (@indscribe) January 17, 2023

The police are also checking the CCTV footage from nearby cameras and said action will be taken against the duo under the Motor Vehicles Act and also for spreading obscenity. “Their behaviour not only transcend the boundaries of decency and social behaviour but is also an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a senior police official.



