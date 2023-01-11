Home

Entertainment

Watch Video – Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair

Here’s waiting for a few more videos from Ravishing Raveena.

Watch Video – Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair

Ravishing Raveena: Bollywood superstar Raveena Tandon never fails to amaze us, whether it is her performance in front of the camera, her seductive photographs, or her opinions on wider issues. Making her debut in 1991 opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool, the National Film Award winner has established herself as a woman of substance, a beauty with brains, and a no-nonsense person. Raveena was a star attraction at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup played in Qatar as she watched and cheered Croatia-Morocco match with her son Ranbir Thadani.

Raveena also made news due to her safari video when she was allegedly travelling close to a tiger at The Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.

This time, the “Mast Mast” girl is raising the temperature with her new hairdo which is simply ravishing. It is needed given the cold wave conditions. Raveena has shared a video of the new look on Twitter with the caption, “A new cut and a new day!wish for a A good peaceful new world ! ♥️”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A new cut and a new day!wish for a A good peaceful new world ! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NnsW8qqLqK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 11, 2023

A new look feels like a whiff of fresh air so why not go for it?



