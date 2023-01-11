Watch Video Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair
- Home
- Entertainment
- Watch Video – Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair
Here’s waiting for a few more videos from Ravishing Raveena.
Ravishing Raveena: Bollywood superstar Raveena Tandon never fails to amaze us, whether it is her performance in front of the camera, her seductive photographs, or her opinions on wider issues. Making her debut in 1991 opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool, the National Film Award winner has established herself as a woman of substance, a beauty with brains, and a no-nonsense person. Raveena was a star attraction at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup played in Qatar as she watched and cheered Croatia-Morocco match with her son Ranbir Thadani.
Raveena also made news due to her safari video when she was allegedly travelling close to a tiger at The Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.
This time, the “Mast Mast” girl is raising the temperature with her new hairdo which is simply ravishing. It is needed given the cold wave conditions. Raveena has shared a video of the new look on Twitter with the caption, “A new cut and a new day!wish for a A good peaceful new world ! ♥️”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
A new cut and a new day!wish for a A good peaceful new world ! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NnsW8qqLqK
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 11, 2023
A new look feels like a whiff of fresh air so why not go for it?
Published Date: January 11, 2023 11:40 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Graham Reid Tries To Divert Pressure From Harmanpreet Singh
[ad_1] Home SportsFIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Graham Reid Tries To Divert Pressure From Harmanpreet Singh Harmanpreet Singh has...
Lexus Launches New Generation RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023, Opens Booking
[ad_1] Home Car And BikeLexus Launches New Generation RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023, Opens Booking | Details Inside Lexus...
When And How One Can Withdraw PF Amount To Repay Home Loan
[ad_1] Home BusinessWhen And How One Can Withdraw PF Amount To Repay Home Loan | Details Here How to Replay...
SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here
[ad_1] Home EducationSSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here SSC JE Paper II...
Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train In Visakhapatnam Days Before Flag Off by PM Modi
[ad_1] Home BusinessStones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train In Visakhapatnam Days Before Flag Off by PM Modi After West...
Viral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In WATCH
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In |...
Average Rating