WATCH Video: PM Modi plays traditional drums during Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Shree Somnath Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a ‘Shaurya Yatra’ at Somnath as part of the four-day-long national commemoration celebrating 1000 years of unbroken faith and resilience. As part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Shree Somnath Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the devotional celebrations by playing traditional drums.





