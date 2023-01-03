Cats are freedom-loving and have an air about themselves. But that will never stop us from loving them and having them as our pet babies.

Watch Viral Video: Cat Makes ‘Scary’ Entry Through Pet Passage And It Is Going To Give You ‘Chills’

Viral Video: Cats are enigmatic and very smart creatures. It is very satisfying to have them as pets as they keep you busy and involved; thus, you get to burn much more calories by playing with them or running after them. What makes the cat stand out is an aura of mystery around them. According to many studies, they love their human parents but shy away from exhibiting it in an ostentatious way. Their signals of love and care are subtle.

Sometimes, this domesticated feline indulges in antics that are funny and unusual at the same time. One video of a cat is going viral that proves they are lovable, adorable, and attractive kids to have around. In the video, there is a door with an opening that is cut out as a passage for a cat and it is shaped like one. Amidst some exciting music, enters a cat, and how the video ends is the cherry on top.

WATCH THE ‘SCARY’ CAT VIDEO HERE

It did look like a scene straight from a thriller. Whatever, the human parent must be very proud of their baby’s style.



