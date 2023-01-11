Watch Viral Video How Woman Rides Bicycle In Traditional Attire, Hands Off The Bar, Syncing To ‘Dil Laga Liya’
A good effort by the youngster and she is not having any qualms while performing for the video on an open road.
Viral Video: Talent is something that is innate in everyone. Every individual has been blessed by some form of talent or the other. If A is good at dancing, then B is good at singing, and so on. But any talent needs some platform or the other to get noticed. With the advent and subsequent expansion of social media platforms, it has become much easier to portray talent, of one’s own or someone else’s.
A video that is going viral video on social media portrays the talent of a young woman who is riding a bicycle donning a traditional dress and doing a lip sync to the popular song “Dil Laga Liya” from the movie “Dil Hai Tumhaara”. The song has playback by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan and is composed by Nadeem Shravan.
The woman looks comfortable and confident while doing the act and gesticulates in sync with the song. Oh yeah, she is not holding the rider’s bar. The video is shared on Instagram by @iamsecretgirl023 with the caption “🌺Maine tumse pyar krke🌺”
WATCH viral Video –
We would not encourage any one of you to take off your hands off the rider’s bar while you are riding cycles and two-wheelers because it takes one moment to lose balance and get hurt.
We want you safe!
Published Date: January 11, 2023 9:06 PM IST
Updated Date: January 11, 2023 9:26 PM IST
