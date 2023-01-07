Watch Viral Video Huge Crocodile Lunges At Deer Drinking Water And It Ends In Less Than Second News

This is what we call a close shave, and it was scary too!

Watch Viral Video Huge Crocodile Lunges At Deer Drinking Water And It Ends In Less Than Second

Watch Viral Video: It’s a jungle out there and it has its own rules. It is all about a food pyramid or as we call it, the food chain. The jungle has a plethora of flora and fauna that maintain the balance of nature as it should be. It could well be the predators hunting their prey on the ground or amphibians that feed on both land and inside water. Crocodiles are one such species of amphibians that are famous for hunting down unsuspecting animals and birds by using ambush. Crocodiles have very powerful jaws with many conical teeth and clawed webbed toes.

One video that is gaining the attention of netizens and going viral on social media shows a small spotted deer, in fact, it looks like a fawn drinking water from a small water body. The deer is standing at a place where it can just reach the boundary of the water body and drink water. Maybe it was aware of the probable danger. A few seconds in the video and the inevitable happens. A huge croc lunges at the deer at lightning speed. What happens next?

You have to see the video to get your answer.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF HUGE CROCODILE ATTACKING DEER

The deer got lucky because of the precaution it took otherwise it would have ended as a tasty snack for the big reptile.



