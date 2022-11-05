Water And Salt Licks Urgently Required In Drought Hit Kenya That Has Killed Over 1000 Animals So Far

Kenya’s worst drought in 40 years has not only affected humans but killed more than 1000 animals as well. There is an urgent requirement of water and salt-licks in the worst affected regions.

Kenya drought has killed more than 1000 animals. Urgent requirement of water and salt licks.

Nairobi: Kenya’s worst drought in 40 years has not only caused horrendous human suffering but also taken a heavy toll on its wildlife, with the wildebeest and zebra populations among those worst affected.

At least 512 wildebeest, 381 common zebra, 205 elephants, 49 Grevy’s zebra and 51 buffalo animals have died due to the lack of water, shows a study undertaken by several Kenyan state agencies.

While carnivores are usually less impacted by drought, they ultimately suffer from reduced prey populations long after droughts end, according to a report released Friday by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

URGENT WATER REQUIREMENT

“The drought continues to worsen as days pass, as evidenced by the upwards trend of wildlife mortality between February and October 2022,” the ministry said in the report. “Urgent and immediate provision of water as well as salt licks are required in the most-affected ecosystems.”

The Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, home to 65% of Kenya’s elephant population, are among the hardest hit by the drought.

Tourism is Kenya’s third-biggest foreign-exchange earner after remittances and agricultural exports, with many visitors attracted by the country’s game parks. Earnings from visitors are projected to rise to 172.9 billion shillings ($1.42 billion) this year, from 146.5 billion shillings in 2021.



