NationalPolitics

Water Crisis: Atishi Writes to Delhi Police Commissioner; Urges Protection For Major Pipelines

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 50 Less than a minute

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging the deployment of police personnel to protect major pipelines in the national capital.  “I am writing to request deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days to stop miscreants or people with ulterior motives from tampering with water pipelines which have now become Delhi’s lifelines. At this juncture, any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi,” reads the letter.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 50 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IMD Issues Red Alert For Sikkim, Parts of West Bengal; Heavy Rain Expected

June 15, 2024

Gurugram Traffic Police To Chill Out With Cool

June 15, 2024

Wayanad Or Raebareli? Rahul Gandhi’s Decision On Monday

June 15, 2024

WATCH: Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Dang District, Gujarat

June 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow