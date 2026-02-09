Home

Water Crisis in Delhi? Despite plans to revive lakes, why capital leading to water crisis before summer season – In points

Delhi faces a worsening water crisis as lakes restoration stalls, Yamuna pollution rises, and Jheel Park’s Welcome jheel remains dry.

Delhi To Face Water Crisis! Jheel Park in east Delhi’s Welcome has been renovated in recent years and locals like to walk here in the morning but the park is missing a major thing, which is the jheel (lake) it was named after. The lake has been drained for nearly four years despite the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) plan to renovate the area. The plan to fill the dried lake with water from a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has yet to be completed. According to a 2021 survey conducted by Delhi’s State Wetland Authority (DSWA) it showed that there were 1,045 water bodies in the capital city. However, a physical inspection revealed that many lakes were either dried up or non-existent due to encroachment.