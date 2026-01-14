The Times Of Bengal

Water Street Healthcare Partners Invests in Pillr Health

Healthcare Firm to Invest in Company’s Expanding Platform of Pharmacy Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Strategic health care investor Water Street Healthcare Partners announced today that it has invested in Pillr Health, a premier provider of software and tech-enabled services that optimize pharmacy operations for health care delivery organizations. Water Street will invest its team’s industry knowledge and resources, along with its capital, to broaden Pillr Health’s platform of pharmacy solutions.