Water Supply In Faridabad To Be Shut Down For 2 Days, Check Details Here

Water Supply In Faridabad To Be Shut Down For 2 Days, Check Dates And Affected Areas Here

The department has released a helpline No. 8053822029.

Faridabad Water Supply: The main water supply line in Faridabad, Haryana will remain closed for two days.

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has announced that the primary water supply line (Ranney Well No.1, 900 mm) will be closed for approximately 36 hours on June 3 and 4. This is due to the relocation activities associated with the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

A spokesperson for the FMDA announced that the pipeline will be shut down from 9 am on June 3rd until 9 am on June 4th to facilitate construction work and the relocation of the pipeline in this timeframe.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has called for a shutdown to facilitate the shifting and connection of the 900 mm water supply line No.1 located on the bypass road in Sector 64, Faridabad, according to reports.

“There will be no supply of water from this line for about 36 hours in the areas which include Sector 22, 23, 25, 58, 55, Gaunchi, Shaheed Park, JCB Chowk, Panchayat Bhawan, Jain Colony, Bhim Bagh, Subhash Colony, Unchagaon, Milk Plant, Prem Nagar and some other adjoining localities,” said an FMDA official.

The residents of these areas are advised to store water, he said. The department has released a helpline No. (8053822029) handled by an FMDA official for clarification, he added.







