Water Supply to be Affected in Several Parts of Delhi for Next 2 Days, Check Full List of Areas

The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.

New Delhi: Several parts of South and Northeast Delhi will face water supply issues on Friday and Saturday, said the Delhi Jal Board by issuing a notice. The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.

“Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will be available on request,” said a DJB alert.

According to the DJB, areas like Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Deer Park, GK-2, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, East of Kailash, and Mehrauli in south Delhi. The areas that will be affected in east Delhi are – Seemapuri, Welcome, Zafrabad, Usmanpur, Shastri Park, Brahampuri, and Chauhan Bangar.




Published Date: January 5, 2023 1:42 PM IST





Source link

