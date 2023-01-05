Water Supply to be Affected in Several Parts of Delhi for Next 2 Days, Check Full List of Areas
The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.
New Delhi: Several parts of South and Northeast Delhi will face water supply issues on Friday and Saturday, said the Delhi Jal Board by issuing a notice. The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.
“Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will be available on request,” said a DJB alert.
Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 06.01.2023 & 07.01.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/mcPvjSrTG6
— Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 4, 2023
According to the DJB, areas like Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Deer Park, GK-2, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, East of Kailash, and Mehrauli in south Delhi. The areas that will be affected in east Delhi are – Seemapuri, Welcome, Zafrabad, Usmanpur, Shastri Park, Brahampuri, and Chauhan Bangar.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 1:42 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
8 Best Uber Cool Places In Noida To Hangout With Your Gang
[ad_1] Noida: Let’s catch up, it has been so long, But where do we go? The only valid question is...
Cold Days & Dense Fog Ahead For Delhi, Lucknow, Patna; Snowfall in JK & HP
[ad_1] Weather Update: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to witness cold days and dense fog during the...
5 Zodiac Signs That Will See a Huge Jump in Career Growth in 2023
[ad_1] Happy New Year 2023: Based on the principles of ‘zero numerology’ and ‘karma positioning system’, let us peep into...
Coolest Dad in Town? Man Dances to Boney M’s Daddy Cool at a Wedding, Viral Video Rocks Internet
[ad_1] The viral video from a wedding venue shows the man performing enthusiastically on the stage as the audience cheered...
Cameron Green Quashes Rumours About Not Being Able To Bowl At Start Of IPL 2023
[ad_1] Green was ruled out of the ongoing third Test in Sydney and has since undergone surgery. Published: January 5,...
Noida Schools to Remain Shut For Classes 1 to 8 Till This Date. Deets Here
[ad_1] Noida Schools Closed: In the wake of cold wave, Noida schools will remain shut for class 1 to 8...
Average Rating