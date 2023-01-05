Water Supply to be Affected in Several Parts of Delhi for Next 2 Days, Check Full List of Areas

The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.

New Delhi: Several parts of South and Northeast Delhi will face water supply issues on Friday and Saturday, said the Delhi Jal Board by issuing a notice. The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs.

“Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will be available on request,” said a DJB alert.

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 06.01.2023 & 07.01.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/mcPvjSrTG6 — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 4, 2023

According to the DJB, areas like Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Deer Park, GK-2, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, East of Kailash, and Mehrauli in south Delhi. The areas that will be affected in east Delhi are – Seemapuri, Welcome, Zafrabad, Usmanpur, Shastri Park, Brahampuri, and Chauhan Bangar.



