HomeNationalWater Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Gurugram Tomorrow
National

Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Gurugram Tomorrow

By admin
0
20


Several areas along Gold Course Road and other parts in Gurugram will face a 24 hour water supply disruption.

Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Gurugram Tomorrow | Check List Of Affected Areas Here
Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Gurugram Tomorrow | Check List Of Affected Areas Here

Gurugram: Time to fill those bottles and buckets as several parts in Gurugram will witness disruption of water supply on Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 20. Areas along Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road will face water supply cut according to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Water supply will remain cut for 24 hours from 8 am on Monday to 8am till Tuesday. The disruption in supply is to connect a pipeline for Sector 37D and nearby areas with the master pipeline.

Water Supply Cut In Gurugram In These areas

  • Air Force Station
  • Sohna Road
  • DLF 5
  • DLF 1D and surrounding areas
  • Sectors –  42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 71, 72, 73, 74 an
  • Golf Course Extension Road

“There will be a complete shutdown for 24 hours due to which supply will be affected during this period from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to the water boosting station in Sector 51. All residents are advised to use water judiciously on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid a complete dry condition,” the notice from GMDA said.




Published Date: December 18, 2022 8:45 AM IST





Source link

Previous article3 Dead, 20 Injured After Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway
Next articleNBA: Anfernee Simons pours in 32 to lead Trail Blazers past Rockets
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
20
Previous article3 Dead, 20 Injured After Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway
Next articleNBA: Anfernee Simons pours in 32 to lead Trail Blazers past Rockets
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©