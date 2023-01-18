Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Mumbai From Today| Check List Of Affected Areas
Several areas in Thane will witness a 24-hour water cut starting today.
Mumbai: Several parts of Thane will witness a 24-hour water cut on January 18 till morning of January 19. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday announced about the disruption in water supply to carry out essential works in the TMC’s water supply scheme and the STEM authority. According to the announcement, supply of water will remain completely shut on Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday at 9 am in few areas in Thane, Mumbai and Kalwa. All people are hereby advised to store as many buckets of water required.
“Due to the shutdown, water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until it is fully restored,” reported Hindustan Times citing TMC officer, who did not wish to be named. “We have given prior notification in these areas about the water cut and asked the residents to store adequate water. These works are crucial for the smooth supply of water in future.”
Thane Water Cut | List of Affected Areas
According to report by Hindustan Times, water supply will be completely shut on Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday at 9 am in these areas.
- Ghodbunder Road
- Lokmanya Nagar
- Vartak Nagar
- Saket
- Ritu Park
- Thane central Jail
- Gandhi Nagar
- Rustamjee complex
- Siddanchal complex
- Indira Nagar
- Srinagar
- Samta Nagar
- Siddheshwar
- Eternity Mall
- Some parts of Mumbra and Kalwa.
TMC is working on removal of leaks, installation of vacuum air valves, connecting the new 1,168 mm new water pipeline at Indira Nagar to the main water channel and carrying out essential daily maintenance and repair work in the water supply.
