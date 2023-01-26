National

Water Supply To Be Hit In Parts Of Hyderabad On January 27. Check List Of Affected Areas Here

Water supply will be interrupted from 10 am to 6 pm in many places in Hyderabad on January 27

Hyderabad: Water supply in several pockets across Hyderabad city will be interrupted on January 27 owing to the repair and maintenance work. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Fresh Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), in a statement released on Thursday, stated that due to repair work in Mylar Dev Palli Phase-2 of Jalamandali, fresh water supply would be impacted from 10 am to 6 pm. Citizens are requested to use water consciously.

List Of Areas Where Water Supply May Be Impacted

The areas below are Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Golden Heights, 9 no, Kismatpur, Gandham Guda and Dharmasai.




