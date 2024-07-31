NationalPolitics

Wayanad Landslide: Centre Gave Advance Warning To Kerala Government On July 23, Says Amit Shah

July 31, 2024
0 79 2 minutes read

Shah said early warning was sent to the state seven days ahead of the July 30 landslide. Another warning was given on July 24 also.

Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government was given advanced warning regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains on July 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Shah also said that nine NDRF teams were rushed to the state the same day.

Shah further added that the Kerala government did not heed to the early warning and also did not get alerted even by arrival of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions. Shah assured the House that the Narendra Modi government was standing a like a “rock” with the Kerala government and people of the state in this moment of the tragedy. He also promised all help from the central government.

Intervening in the short duration calling attention motion on the Wayanad landslide tragedy in the Upper House, Shah also assured help and support of the Centre to the state and the people to deal with the situation.

He criticised the opposition for questioning the central government’s early warning systems, and its response to the tragedy.

Shah said early warning was sent to the state seven days ahead of the July 30 landslide. Another warning was given on July 24 also.

“Nine NDRF battalions were dispatched on July 23 itself and three more were sent on July 30,” Shah said.

He further said several states, including Odisha and Gujarat used the early warnings provided by the Centre to reduce impact of natural calamities like cyclone.

Had the Kerala government got itself alerted and acted as soon as NDRF teams landed there, losses could have been minimised, the Home Minister said.

Replying to the calling attention motion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that 133 bodies have been recovered so far and death toll may rise.







Source link

