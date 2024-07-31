Home

Wayanad Landslide: Centre Gave Advance Warning To Kerala Government On July 23, Says Amit Shah | Watch

Shah said early warning was sent to the state seven days ahead of the July 30 landslide. Another warning was given on July 24 also.

Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government was given advanced warning regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains on July 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Shah also said that nine NDRF teams were rushed to the state the same day.

Shah further added that the Kerala government did not heed to the early warning and also did not get alerted even by arrival of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions. Shah assured the House that the Narendra Modi government was standing a like a “rock” with the Kerala government and people of the state in this moment of the tragedy. He also promised all help from the central government.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “My condolences to the bereaved families… I want to clarify something for the country… They kept on talking about early warning. I want to clarify that on July 23, the government of India gave an early warning to the… pic.twitter.com/pyi8WCFPq2 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

Intervening in the short duration calling attention motion on the Wayanad landslide tragedy in the Upper House, Shah also assured help and support of the Centre to the state and the people to deal with the situation.

He criticised the opposition for questioning the central government’s early warning systems, and its response to the tragedy.

“Nine NDRF battalions were dispatched on July 23 itself and three more were sent on July 30,” Shah said.

He further said several states, including Odisha and Gujarat used the early warnings provided by the Centre to reduce impact of natural calamities like cyclone.

Had the Kerala government got itself alerted and acted as soon as NDRF teams landed there, losses could have been minimised, the Home Minister said.

Replying to the calling attention motion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that 133 bodies have been recovered so far and death toll may rise.











