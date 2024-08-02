Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Climbs to 190; Rescue Operation Underway

Breaking News LIVE August 2, 2024: Emphasising that the current geo-political realities call for closer cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh agreed to further strengthen the Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas. Two days after massive landslides struck the Wayanad district in Kerala, the death toll has climbed to 190. Revenue Minister K Rajan was quoted as saying to news agency ANI, “The official death announced by the government so far in the Wayanad landslide is 190. Rest we have bodies that need DNA testing.”