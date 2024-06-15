Home

Wayanad Or Raebareli? Rahul Gandhi’s Decision On Monday, Congress Sources Suggest Otherwise

Wayanad, Jun 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting, in Wayanad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Wayanad Or Raebareli: Former Congress president and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi might be making public the Lok Sabha seat he would retain, Wayanad in Kerala or Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 17 June.

Won Both Rae Bareli And Wayanad With Huge Margins

Rahul Gandhi emerged victorious in both constituencies in the recent general elections. Currently, he serves as a Member of Parliament for Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Congress sources have indicated that he will announce his decision on Monday.

Gandhi secured both seats with a substantial majority.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Might Contest From Either Seat

In Wayanad, he was the incumbent Lok Sabha member, having contested and won in the recent elections. He also secured victory in Raebareli, the family’s traditional stronghold, previously held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who did not contest this time and instead became a Rajya Sabha member.

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, visited his constituency to express gratitude to his voters. During his visit, he mentioned his dilemma regarding which seat to retain and which to vacate, assuring that his decision would satisfy everyone.

After this statement, speculation is rife that his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, may be fielded from here.

Congress Sources Differ On Choice

During a public meeting in Kalpetta on Wednesday, K Sudhakaran, the State Congress president and member of the Lok Sabha from Kannur, stated that Rahul Gandhi would vacate the Wayanad seat for the greater good of the party. Conversely, AP Anilkumar, a Congress legislator and former State Minister representing the Wandoor Assembly within the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, expressed the collective desire for Rahul Gandhi to continue holding the Wayanad seat.

Possibility Of Becoming Leader of Opposition In Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi is touted as taking up the role of the Leader of Opposition of the Lok Sabha. The Congress Working Committee has met to discuss multiple issues but as of now, Rahul Gandhi has not officially announced his decisions on both the issues.

According to media reports, a final decision in this regard is expected before June 17, 2024.

“This decision has to be taken before June 17 and it will come in 3 to 4 days,” said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement issued last week.

