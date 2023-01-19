WB JELET 2023: Application Form Correction Facility Starts at wbjeeb.nic.in

The WB JELET 2023 exam will be conducted in offline mode – pen and paper mode at various exam centres.
WB JELET 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has begun the Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2023 application form correction facility from Thursday. The last date to make corrections in JELET application form is January 20, 2023 (11:59 PM). Candidates who want to make corrections in the in JELET application forms 2023 submitted earlier can do so by visiting the official website of the board i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in.
The JELET 2023 tentative exam is scheduled to be held on June 10, 2023, as per the update. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will conduct an OMR based common entrance test for candidates appearing for the JELET 2023.
How To Make Corrections in JELET Application Form 2023?
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can make correction in the form:
- Visit the official website of WBJEEB – wbjeeb.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads – Correction in JELET – 2023 Application Form (Till 20/01/2023: 11:59 PM).
- A new login page will appear on the screen.
- Login using the application number and password.
- JELET form will be displayed, make necessary changes and submit the same.
- Download the form and also take a printout.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 7:51 PM IST
Updated Date: January 19, 2023 8:06 PM IST
