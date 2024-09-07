Home

J-K Polls: ‘We Can Kill Anyone…’, Says NC Leader At Omar’s Rally; Faces Police Action For Hate Speech, MCC Violation

“We can kill anyone who disrespects the National Conference flag,” NC leader Mohammad Ashraf Ganie was heard saying at a poll rally at Kachan in Ganderbal assembly segment in the presence of party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah addresses a public rally in Ganderbal on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: A National Conference (NC) leader who allegedly threatened to “kill anyone” who disrespected the party at an election rally of former chief minister Omar Abdullah, has been flagged by the Nodal officer for inciting hatred and violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speech.

A video of the incident shared on social media showed Abdullah promptly stopping Ganie, a former sarpanch, in the middle of his speech and preventing him from addressing the rally any further.

Following the incident, Nodal officer, Model Code of Conduct, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani wrote an official letter to concerned authorities, and recommended registering an FIR against Ganie for hate speech, violating MCC, and using the term “assassination” during his speech.

“Given the gravity of the situation, it is recommended that stringent action be taken against the said person. An FIR should be lodged against the culprit under the applicable laws for promoting hatred through his speech and violating the model code of conduct,” the nodal officer said in the letter to the concerned official.

A response from National Conference was awaited at the time this article was filed.

