‘We Fell Short, Response Should Have Been Swifter,’ Says Tata Chairman on Air India Peeing Incident

Shankar Mishra, the accused, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 6 and brought to Delhi. A local court sent Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.

Air India Incident: Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran on Sunday reacted to the New York-Delhi Air India flight urinating incident and said that the airline’s response should have been ‘much swifter’ in handling an unruly passenger. On November 26, on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class.

“The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India’s response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been,” Chandrasekaran said in the statement on Sunday.

“The Tata group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature,” he added in the statement.

Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Shankar Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody. Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika passed the order to send Mishra to judicial remand, noting that his custody was not required by the police for recording the statements of other witnesses, including cabin crew and co-passengers.

"Just because there's public pressure, don't do this. Go by the law," the judge said.




