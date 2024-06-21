Home

Breaking News LIVE: We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan: US

Breaking News Today:

Breaking News LIVE(21 June 2024): Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga at an event in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday. Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna also joined the Yoda Day celebrations and accompanied Ramdev in performing Yoga during the event. Many people including children also participated in the event at Haridwar. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society” emphasizes yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony, an AYUSH Ministry release said. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday (local time) that the US supports direct discussions between India and Pakistan. However, he noted that pace, scope, and character should be determined by India and Pakistan and not the US. Matthew Miller made the remarks while addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time). On being asked about the US reaction to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulating PM Narendra Modi for securing a third term and experts believing both Prime Ministers have ability to initiate a peace process, Miller said, “We value our important relationships with both India and Pakistan. As we have said, we support direct discussions between India and Pakistan. But, the pace, scope and character should be determined by those two countries, not by us.” Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.











