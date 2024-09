Breaking News LIVE, September 11, 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the National Press Club in Washington DC, said that our party was politically forced to take up the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Nyay Yatra because all the instruments that normally work in a democracy were not working. He said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Nyay Yatra were the only ways to connect with Indians.