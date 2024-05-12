Home

Weather Forecast For Places Voting For Phase 4 On Monday, Details Inside

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the third phase of Lok Sabha Polls at a polling booth in Gwalior on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Phase 4 Voting: The voting for phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on Monday, May 13. The last three phases have reportedly witnessed a low voter turnout with many commentators blaming the hot weather.

The voter turnout in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections was 66.14 percent, 66.71 percent, and 65.68 percent, respectively, said the Election Commission of India (ECI).

So here we share the weather prediction for the polling day for phase 4.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal to below-normal temperatures in the areas going to polls on Monday, May 13.

While the usual hours of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm, they are curtailed keeping in mind the terrain, time of sunset, and security situation.

Given the hot weather conditions and people’s reluctance to step out in the afternoon, the Election Commission has increased the poll timing in some Telangana seats as the ECI believes that the heatwave conditions are one of the reasons for lower voter turnout in the last three phases as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The ECI, citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, said on Sunday that “there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4”.

The weather forecast indicates that the parliamentary constituencies going for polls “are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures and there will be no heatwave-like conditions in these areas on polling day”.

Polling has been concluded in 283 seats out of 543 seats in the last three phases.

For phase 4, over 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 crore women.

Voting will take place in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 175 assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 assembly seats of Odisha are also going to polls in this phase.

Voting will be held in 96 constituencies spread across 10 states and union territories in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

