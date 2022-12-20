Menu
Weather Forecast India: Dense Fog to Envelope Delhi-NCR, Punjab, UP; Hefty Rain in Tamil Nadu

Weather Forecast India: In this video we have share the weather forecast for December 21st.

All India Weather Forecast Video: Due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains, Dense to very dense fog in many/some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in night/morning hours during next 2 days and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 3 days; Dense fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh during next 5 days; over northwest Rajasthan, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days. Due to dry north/northwesterly winds from Himalayas over plains of northwest India, Cold Wave Conditions likely to continue in isolated pockets very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during next 5 days with isolated Severe Cold Wave Conditions over Punjab during 22nd-25th December. A Low Pressure Area lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal & adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to move west-northwestwards slowly towards Sri-Lanka coast during next 2 days.

Inputs IMD




Published Date: December 20, 2022 3:50 PM IST





