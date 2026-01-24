Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Max temperature falls by 11 degrees, cold wave returns in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly regions – check IMD forecast
Weather Warning: Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the year’s first rain on Friday. Light showers throughout the day led to a drop of nearly 11 degrees Celsius. The capital city also witnessed the wettest January day in the last two years. Cold wave conditions returned in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is predicted to lash parts of Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.
Source link
Leave a Reply