WebEngage Startup Program Announces REV, Invites Applications from Early-stage Startups for the Cohort-Based Program

Focused towards Retention, Engagement and Value Delivery, the current cohort of WSP will focus on building a complete support ecosystem to enable startups to REV UP towards growth

WSP REV will select the top 30 startups that will benefit from curated perks including the WebEngage platform, VCs, Ecosystem partners, and Community partners

Helping early-stage startups scale their businesses on the back of a strong customer retention and engagement strategy, full stack Retention Consultancy WebEngage, today announced that applications are open for their next cohort-based Startup Program REV. Through this cohort, WebEngage will be giving 30 promising startups free access to their world-class AI-powered, CDP and analytics dashboard with credits worth USD 25,000, a dedicated consulting team, and extended benefits via strategic partnerships with VCs, Ecosystem partners and Community partners.

WebEngage launches REV by WebEngage Startup Program for early-stage startups

Early-stage startups, either bootstrapped to Series A, in the space of D2C, ECommerce, FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech, Gaming, Marketplaces and other consumer-first startups, are eligible to apply.

95% of startups fail because they run out of cash. One of the many reasons behind the burn is the rising cost of Customer Acquisition. Reports suggest that Customer Retention is 5x cheaper than acquisition channels. WebEngage has recently announced its gradual shift into a consulting-based approach where its customers are bound to achieve up to 10x ROI on their ROAS. WSP REV will select the top 30 promising startups to build sustainable businesses by implementing Retention-first strategies unique to their businesses through mentorship programs, workshops, networking and community building.

Started in 2021, the WebEngage Startup Program has benefited over 400+ early-stage startups to build their Retention and Customer Engagement strategies. Some portfolio startups have also gone to pick up funding while some have been featured on the covetous Shark Tank. A few startups from the WebEngage Startup Program portfolio include Perfora, P-TAL, House of X, 1% Club, Rang De, Vobble, Hexa Health, Dezerv, Wright Research etc.

Nitya Shah, Lead – WSP, WebEngage, said, “A strong Customer Retention strategy helps businesses with sustainable growth and is crucial for long-term success. Over the years, the WebEngage Startup Program has played a pivotal role for early-stage startups in building their engagement and retention strategies. We are very proud to have supported more than 400 businesses to grow through this program. In line with our mission to enable growth for the startup ecosystem, WSP is extremely happy to introduce partner benefits for the new cohort through its unique positioning REV – Retain, Engage, and Value Deliver. The top 30 selected startups will not only get state-of-the-art Retention Consulting from WebEngage but also benefit from our strategic partnerships such as Rize by RazorPay, The D2C Folks, GrowthX, Pedalstart and many others, that will help the startups to REV UP towards growth.”

Program Highlights:

Unlocking Expert Guidance from VCs: Network with top VCs, gain real-time one-on-one feedback and receive tailored mentorship to navigate the landscape of fundraising and open doors to new opportunities.

Six-Month Access to the WebEngage Platform: Selected startups will get unrestricted access to the WebEngage platform for 6 months, allowing them to leverage a full suite of tools, including the Customer Data Platform, Engagement Tool, and Personalization Engine.

Dedicated Mentorship: Startups will gain insights from seasoned mentors, industry leaders, and WebEngage experts who bring a wealth of experience in customer retention and growth strategies.

Tailored Masterclasses and Workshops: Regular sessions on unlocking growth & GTM, personalised marketing, pitch deck teardowns, prepping up for funding and more, led by thought leaders and WSP partners will help startups build a solid foundation through best practices in retention.

Networking and Community Building: REV offers startups the chance to connect with a diverse network of founders, investors, potential partners, and gain visibility in the ecosystem by fostering collaborations and growth opportunities.

Access to Curated Tech and Growth deals: Leverage significant discounts and credits on essential tech and growth services, from cloud hosting to analytics and marketing tools. Reduce overhead costs and free up budget for product development or customer acquisition.

The application deadline for REV by WebEngage Startup Program is 22nd September 2024 and the cohort will run for six months from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. For more information about REV by WebEngage Startup Program and to apply, please visit REV By WebEngage Startup Program.

About WebEngage

WebEngage helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers towards higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. The product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform – unifying data across silos, the best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder and a personalization engine that helps boost conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps.

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asian markets. The roster across E-Commerce & Travel, Edtech, BFSI & Fintech industries includes brands like IKEA, Unilever, Walmart, Myntra, Unacademy, Pepperfry, GoIbibo, Adan One, PFI Mega Life, PasarPolis, Wego, Groww, Acko, Blackberrys among others.