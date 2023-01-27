Home

Axar Patel MARRIAGE: Wedding Pics of Axar Patel And Meha Patel go VIRAL

Axar Patel MARRIAGE: There was a massive gathering and as Axar arrived at the venue he was greeted with a loud cheer.

Axar Patel Wedding Pics

Surat: India allrounder Acar Patel tied the knot with Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday. The event was attended by his friends, family, and cricketers. The all-rounder skipped the series against New Zealand owing to his wedding. There was a massive gathering and as Axar arrived at the venue he was greeted with a loud cheer. The cricketer was engaged to Meha on 20 January 2022. Meha and Axar have been dating for quite some time now. The couple has posted several pictures of them on social media.

Here are some of the wedding pictures and videos:

Wedding pics of Axar Patel & Meha Patel. pic.twitter.com/kAjsiO9K4H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023

Axar Patel’s marriage procession, beautiful video. Congratulations to both! pic.twitter.com/jJYx2dEIMQ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 26, 2023

The star allrounder has been in top form with the ball and the bat. He would be back in the national squad for the Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Given his good form, he would be a key player in the Indian mix.

Meanwhile, India are set for a T20 appetizer ahead of their marquee Test series against Australia when they face the touring New Zealand in a three-match series starting today. With less than two weeks left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia that will determine India’s World Test Championship Final fate, a T20 series in the midst of a packed ODI calendar ahead of the 50-over World Cup may seem purposeless. As a result, Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad.



