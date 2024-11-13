Home

Weeks after Ratan Tata’s death, rare video showing Ratan Tata driving his Mercedes-Benz SL500 goes viral, Watch

The Mercedes-Benz SL500 holds a unique significance as it was brought in particularly for the one and only Sir Ratan Tata, given its distinctive left-hand-drive setup.

Ratan Tata news: Ratan Tata, the late and esteemed emeritus of Tata Sons, continues to be cherished as one of the most humble and respected business tycoons of the modern era. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments in the industrial world, few know about his deep passion for automobiles and aviation. Recently, a video emerged showing him enjoying a Sunday cruise in his cherished Mercedes-Benz SL500 sports car, reflecting his enduring love for classic vehicles.

A short video showcasing the respected Ratan Tata comfortably driving his Mercedes-Benz SL500 was recently shared on YouTube by Tejas Chhatriwala via his channel. The snippet, which was captured from a separate car on the scenic Marine Drive of Mumbai, charmingly displays the iconic personality, Sir Ratan Tata, enjoying a Sunday morning drive in his Mercedes-Benz SL500.

It’s not an uncommon sight to spot Sir Ratan Tata cruising down Marine Drive in his flashy Ferrari California T. The high-performance vehicle stands out with its vibrant Rosso Corsa hue and a contrasting interior in soft beige tones. Under the hood of this eye-catching Ferrari California T lies a potent 4.3-litre V8 engine, with the impressive power to churn out 490 horses and a torque of 504 Nm.

About Mercedes-Benz SL500

The Mercedes-Benz SL500 holds a unique significance as it was brought in particularly for the one and only Sir Ratan Tata, given its distinctive left-hand-drive setup. What makes this vehicle even more fascinating is its prestigious VIP registration number “500”, which perfectly matches its model.

The Mercedes-Benz SL500, a sporty convertible with a hardtop design, earned its popularity in every corner of the world, including India. It boasted a powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine churning out an impressive 306 horsepower. Notably, Sir Ratan Tata’s own SL500 stands out with an alluring hint of red draping the interior.

About Ratan Tata

Ratan Naval Tata was an Indian industrialist and philanthropist. He served as the chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012 and he held the position of interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017. In 2000, Ratan Tata received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in India, followed by the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour, in 2008.











