Weight Loss Tips: Add These Nutritious Food Items In Your Winter Diet To Shred Off Those Extra Kilos

Warm soups to citrus fruits, consume these food items during winters to stay health and lose weight. Watch video.

Weight Loss Tips: Every other person is seeking to lose weight these days. Unhealthy lifestyle, stress and many other factors lead to obesity. And one of the factors that greatly influences our weight is our diet. So, as winters are here it is the best time to add foods that are beneficial for our health and also helps us lose weight. In this video, we have listed down food items that will help you shred off those extra kilos. Watch video.




Published Date: January 5, 2023 3:53 PM IST





