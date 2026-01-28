Donations strengthen community food resources for families struggling to access healthy food

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Jan. 28, 2026

Letcher and Bell Counties – Funding a Food is Medicine program with CANE Kitchen for diabetic and pre-diabetic residents that face food insecurity, transportation barriers, and chronic condition management.

Allen County – Delivering medically tailored fresh food boxes to participants in the diabetes and high blood pressure management programs in a Food is Medicine program with Allen County Health Department.

Hardin County – Addressing housing recovery and food assistance programs after natural disaster with Helping Hands of Hope.

Simpson County – Providing fresh, local food boxes to families in need with the Barren River District Health Department.

Boone County – Improving health outcomes within the Latinx population by supporting health outreach events, food distributions, educational events hosted by FIESTA NKY.

About WellCare of Kentucky



WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare of Kentucky is a

Centene Corporation

company. For more information, visit

wellcareky.com

.