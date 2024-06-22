Wellness Startup, Habuild, Celebrates International Yoga Day by Setting a World Record for Performing Yoga with 5,99,162 People

As the nation celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day, Nagpur-based startup, Habuild, celebrated and created a new World Record on Friday, 21st June, 2024. The habit-building wellness platform that focuses on consistency, set a World Record by making 5,99,162 people perform yoga asanas with them. To generate excitement and encourage maximum number of people to be a part of this eventful celebration, the brand conducted a 21-Day Free Yoga Challenge ahead of the International Yoga Day to add to the spirit of the day.

Saurabh Bothra, CEO, Habuild performing yoga on International Yoga Day

The aim of the habit building and holistic wellness brand, Habuild, is to inspire people from different walks of life to come together in maximum numbers and make yoga a habit. The free yoga option is to encourage people to be motivated to work out and decide to go in for a subscription only once they are sure about being regular. Not just this, the brand intends to plant 25,000 trees owing to the number of referrals received. The team promised to plant 1 tree for every 5 referrals received prior to the day of creating the Yoga Day World Record.

Voicing his happiness, Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild said, “This time, my expectations were surpassed. Nearly six lakh people joined the challenge, with around two lakh participants showing up for the morning batch alone at 6:30 am! I am immensely grateful to everyone who participated in the challenge shared the challenge details with their loved ones, and continue to trust us. It is because of you that we could make this world record possible. Yoga is creating a significant global impact, and now is the time to make it a habit. Our ultimate goal is to make yoga a household staple in the world of exercise. The theme for Habuilds 21-day free yoga challenge is #HarGharYoga, a reflection of our mission to make yoga accessible to everyone. This is just the beginning!”

The ongoing 21-Day Free Yoga Challenge is getting a lot of traction from across the world with Yoga enthusiasts enrolling from diverse realms of life. Additionally, the wellness brand has grown exponentially in the last 1 year with an increased interest from regions such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi along with many Tier 2 and 3 cities. The participants in the historic event came from 92 different countries across the globe, especially North America, Singapore, Middle East to name a few. This ongoing yoga challenge commenced on June 10, 2024 and it remains open to all participants, free of cost, until June 30, 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The official team of World Records Union invigilated the prestigious event. The officials declared that 5,99,162 participants were part of the event and celebrated the importance of Yoga and well-being on a global scale.